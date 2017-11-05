Donna Brazile: People Telling Me to ‘Shut Up’ Can ‘Go to Hell’

As former DNC chair Donna Brazile spoke out on ABC’s This Week today, George Stephanopoulos brought up the pushback she’s been getting from Team Clinton.

An open letter from Hillary For America said, in part, the following:

“We were shocked to learn the news that Donna Brazile actively considered overturning the will of the Democratic voters by attempting to replace Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine as the Democratic Presidential and Vice Presidential nominees. It is particularly troubling and puzzling that she would seemingly buy into false Russian-fueled propaganda, spread by both the Russians and our opponent, about our candidate’s health… We do not recognize the campaign she portrays in the book.”

Stephanopoulos said it sounds like she had a “pretty dysfunctional relationship” with people in the Clinton campaign.

She pushed back against the criticisms, saying she couldn’t “control the purse string of the Democratic party” and she was getting tired of people telling her how to spend money.

Brazile talked about all the time and energy she put into helping the Democratic party last year before saying this:

“For those who are telling me to shut up––they told Hillary that a couple of months ago––you know what I tell them? Go to hell. I’m gonna tell my story.”

She also talked about the disturbing threats she and the DNC got during the campaign.

Watch above, via ABC.

[image via screengrab]

— —

Follow Josh Feldman on Twitter: @feldmaniac

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com