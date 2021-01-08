Geraldo Rivera flatly blamed the dangerous rhetoric of President Donald Trump and Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley for inciting Wednesday’s Capitol Hill during a Friday appearance on Fox & Friends. Neither Brian Kilmeade nor Ainsley Earhardt cottoned to that idea and pushed back pretty forcefully for standard morning show fare, and things got spicy.

Rivera opened by lauding President Trump’s de facto concession speech released Thursday night but adding he wished he made it Tuesday night before he “inspired and incited that mob to storm the capital.”

“There is no doubt the president bears responsibility, and now hearing the Capitol Police officer has succumbed to his injuries sustained…it is absolutely inexcusable, it’s a dark stain on American history. I want the Trump term to end a soon as possible on January 20th,” before dismissing calls for impeachment or invocation of the 25th Amendment.

But he wasn’t finished. “History will judge [Trump] him, and it is something grotesquely disappointing to me what happened, and I tell you I blame senator Josh Hawley and Senator Ted Cruz much as I blame the president.” He said they knew that there was no Constitutional, judicial or legislative path to overturn the election, and yet “they went along with that phony challenge…”

Steve Doocy interrupted to ask, “Why did they do that, Geraldo?”

“They did it because they are in competition for the Donald Trump constituency,” Geraldo flatly replied, suggesting the motives of Hawley and Cruz are deeply cynical and craven political plays. A view that is shared by many reasonable people, by the way.

Brian Kilmeade shot back, “you don’t know that!” telling his guest that he can’t truly know what’s in the hearts and minds of these two senators, which sparked a notably spirited conversation that provides entertainment to cable news viewers.

Ainsley Earhardt eventually stepped in and asked “what about” the unhinged shooter of Rep. Steve Scalise, who is reported to have been a Bernie Sanders supporter — curiously equating the actions of one lone madman to an insurrection of thousands of Trump supporters ginned up by the president.

And so it went until Geraldo effectively broke and yelled, “Don’t believe the propaganda!” which are words rarely, if ever, heard on Fox News.

Watch above via Fox News.

