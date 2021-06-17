Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) appeared with Sean Hannity Thursday to discuss a letter he had written to President Joe Biden asking him to take a cognitive test. Jackson, the former White House Physician for former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, circulated the letter among his fellow House Republicans, 13 of which signed it, in addition to Jackson.

Jackson infamously gave Trump a gushing medical review in a 2018 press conference, describing the president as being in “excellent” cognitive and physical health. “Some people have just great genes,” he said at the time.

Hannity referred to Biden as “President Sippy Cup” – as he has done just about every show – and noted that as president, Trump passed his cognitive test “with flying colors.” (Others had less flattering views of Trump’s performance.)

Hannity asked Jackson, “Do you suspect what many Americans suspect, that he’s cognitively weak and in decline?”

“Absolutely, Sean,” replied Jackson, who called Biden’s European trip over the weekend an “embarrassing performance.”

“He’s not physically or cognitively fit to be our president right now. And I just think that he’s not inspiring confidence in the American people. He’s not inspiring confidence in our allies overseas. And more importantly, it’s sending the wrong message to our adversaries overseas.”

The congressman’s letter to the president begins, “We write to you today to express concern with your cognitive state. We believe that, regardless of gender, age, or political party, all Presidents should follow the precedent set by former President Trump to document and demonstrate sound mental abilities.”

“There’s a real serious side to this whole thing that is actually frightening,” Hannity said.

“Part of it’s sad, Sean. It’s sad,” said Jackson.

“I’m not a medical doctor,” Hannity revealed. “I won’t play one on TV.”

Last year, Trump famously bragged repeatedly about having passed a cognitive test. “It was 30 or 35 questions. The first questions are very easy. The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question,” Trump continued. “It’s like, you’ll go, ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ So they say, ‘Could you repeat that?’ So I said, ‘Yeah.’ So it’s, ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ OK, that’s very good. If you get it in order, you get extra points.”

Trump said 15 to 20 minutes later he was asked to repeat the words in order, which he said he did, much to the amazement of those administering the test.

“They say, ‘That’s amazing, how did you do that?’ I do it because I have, like, a good memory. Because I’m cognitively there.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com