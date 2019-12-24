Former White House counsel Jimmy Schultz took a shot at Rudy Giuliani in an interview on CNN Tuesday, questioning why the president’s personal lawyer gave a boozy interview to New York magazine.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked Schultz about the interview — in which Giuliani said George Soros is “hardly a jew” and called New York prosecutors “assholes” over a couple of Bloody Marys — calling Giuliani’s comments “toxic propaganda.”

“To have the president’s lawyer saying this is part of a Soros conspiracy,” Cuomo said, “do you buy any of that?”

Schultz said Soros “put in a number of district attorneys across this country,” prompting an interjection from Cuomo: “When you say ‘put him in’ you mean supported his election? It’s not like he’s got a velvet glove that he uses to manipulate reality?”

“No, no, no,” Schultz replied. “That being said, I don’t think that has any bearing on what’s going on as it relates to the Ukraine scandal. And I just don’t get the argument there. I don’t get why he did the interview where he did, I don’t get why he’s having drinks during the interview. None of that makes sense to me. There’s not much to say there.”

The two proceeded to debate the merits of President Donald Trump’s impeachment, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi moves towards sending the articles to the Senate.

Watch above, via CNN.

