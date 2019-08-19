Fox & Friends framed discussions about the economy’s recent turmoil as a ploy to talk down President Donald Trump’s economic impact and ruin his re-election chances.

On Monday, the curvy couch took notice of how the media is talking about the possibility of recession because of the Dow’s recent plummet and other troubling indicators from the financial markets. While these economic indicators might be a source of concern for some people, Ainsley Earhardt seems to believe everything is perfectly fine.

“It’s so obvious what they’re doing!” she said. “They do not want him to win again and they don’t like that the economy is doing well, apparently.”

Fox Business host Charles Payne seconded that argument, saying “the only thing that can happen in this country right now that can derail this economic juggernaut is if everyone believes it’s going to be derailed.” He continued by accusing the media of doing this before, back when the economy ran into trouble at the end of 2018.

“There is no economic data out there that suggests we are on the cusp of a recession,” Payne concluded, citing retail sales and earnings from Walmart. “The bottom line is it seems to be a deliberate attempt by many people to make this economy go into recession.”



