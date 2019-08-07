Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt was outraged Wednesday over a country singer using a curse word while demanding action following the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings.

Earhart’s lament came as she spoke to a guest about Kasey Musgraves, who asked her audience at Lollapalooza to chant “somebody fucking do something!” about America’s gun violence epidemic.

“What is happening to country music,” Earhardt lamented. “She’s up there preaching about gun control, but how about her language!”

Earhardt’s guest complained that liberalism “kills everything it touches,” adding some advice for the country star: “Don’t talk politics, sing. That’s what we pay you good money to do.”

Earhardt decided the most egregious element of Musgraves’ call to action in response to the dual mass shootings was her use of a foul word.

“What about the kids? She is asking them to chant the F word. I thought about that. I don’t want my daughter — these young girls, they look up to these musicians. She sings two great songs that I have downloaded … but now I’m gonna look differently at her because she is chanting that vulgar language.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com