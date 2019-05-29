Fox’s Bret Baier Says Mueller Presser Sealed the Deal: Dems on the Fence Are Now ‘Going to Call for Impeachment’

Moments after a news conference from key House Democrat Jerrold Nadler, Fox News anchor Bret Baier reacted — stating his view that the die seems to have been cast.

Appearing on The Daily Briefing Wednesday, the Special Report anchor said that Democrats who were wavering on the prospect of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump are much more likely to commit in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller‘s press conference.

“The Democrats who were on the fence, they’re probably not on the fence anymore,” Baier said. “They’re now going to call for impeachment. And you’re going to see this process probably drag out all the way until the election.”

Indeed, prominent Democrats including Sen. Cory Booker who had been hesitant to call for impeachment did so on Wednesday.

“Congress has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately,” the senator tweeted.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand also came out in favor of beginning impeachment proceedings after Mueller’s remarks.

Notably, however, former Vice President Joe Biden remains non-committal.

“Vice President Biden agrees with Speaker Pelosi that no one would relish what would certainly be a divisive impeachment process, but that it may be unavoidable if this Administration continues on its path,” the Biden campaign said in a statement.

Watch above, via Fox News.

