Fox’s Jessica Tarlov Responds to Stealthy Greg Gutfeld Obama Birther Joke: ‘I Get It, He’s Kenyan. Whatever’

A Greg Gutfeld birther joke about former President Barack Obama on Fox News played out slowly Thursday and ended with The Five panelist Jessica Tarlov saying, “He’s Kenyan.”

The joke had initially gone over her head, or so it seemed.

The show’s hosts discussed the unveiling of official portraits of Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House Wednesday.

The visit was the first by the Obamas since they left in 2017 and was widely celebrated by liberals throughout the media.

Gutfeld commented the “liberal media” was “gushing like little school children” over the visit.

The show aired coverage of the unveiling of the portraits from ABC News, NBC News and MSNBC. Gutfeld noted that while Michelle Obama is seated on a sofa in her portrait, the former president was painted before a white backdrop.

“Look at that portrait, Jessica,” Gutfeld said. “Can we can we see that portrait again of former President Obama, I find this striking, Jessica, can we see it there, did you notice what’s missing? His background!”

Gutfeld joked the segment should have ended there, as the other panelists laughed.

After some back-and-forth about whether Tarlov understood the quip, Tarlov said, “I get it, he’s Kenyan. Whatever.”

A conspiracy theory about Obama’s national origin began during the 2008 Democratic primary and was brought back to life in 2011 by then-TV host Donald Trump.

Opponents of Obama claimed he was born in Kenya, and not in Hawaii, and that his birth certificate was a forgery.

