Fox’s Shepard Smith Smacks Down Trump Anti-Investigations SOTU Line: ‘That’s Factually Incorrect’

Fox News’ Shepard Smith smacked down one of President Donald Trump‘s biggest State of the Union one-liners today.

Trump railed against “ridiculous partisan investigations” in his SOTU address and said, “If there’s going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation.”

Smith showed the clip and immediately said, “That’s factually incorrect. Those two things can co-exist.”

House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff announced investigations today not just into Russia but into Trump’s finances. He said that Americans “have a right to know” that the president is working on their behalf and that other nations do not have leverage on him.

Trump responded today bashing Schiff and calling him a “political hack.”

You can watch above, via FOX News Channel.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com