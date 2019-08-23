“Let’s bring in Geraldo Rivera,” said Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy during the 8 a.m. hour Friday. “He has very strong immigration feelings.”

And indeed, Geraldo and his strong immigration feelings clashed with Brian Kilmeade and his strong immigration feelings to produce a heated debate on the subject.

Doocy opened by asking Geraldo for his take on the new regulation set to be implemented by President Donald Trump‘s administration which would permit migrant children to be detained indefinitely, replacing the previous 20 day maximum.

“I think that the one thing we have to guard against, no matter what, is that the Trump Administration cannot be the administration of child abuse,” Geraldo said.

“But they’re not, Geraldo!” Kilmeade shot back, interjecting.

“We have been, Brian,” Rivera replied. “The trouble that the president got in —”

“Let’s just talk about this, though,” Kilmeade said — wanting to keep the discussion confined to the new regulation. “This is absolutely necessary. This is the most humane thing possible!”

Geraldo was incredulous.

“Is it really?” Geraldo said. “To keep children detained?”

Kilmeade held firm.

“The amount of illegals coming across is up 450 percent,” he claimed.

“To keep them locked up in a family prison?” Geraldo replied.

“They’re not in prison!” Kilmeade said — referring to the holding facilities at which migrant families are detained and unable to leave.

