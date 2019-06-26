White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, son-in-law to President Donald Trump, gave a rare interview today to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, and they opened by discussing the upcoming hearing with Robert Mueller.

Mueller is set to testify to the House Judiciary and Intel committees on July 17th. The president today blasted Mueller, said it’s another “do-over” from Congress, and baselessly accused Mueller of committing a crime.

Blitzer asked Kushner, “If the president believes the Mueller report totally exonerates him, why wouldn’t he want Robert Mueller to testify publicly?”

Kushner said from the beginning, he personally made it clear he’s been happy to cooperate despite “this whole nonsense with collusion.”

“The conclusions came out exactly like we said they would,” he continued. “This whole thing is a waste of time. We’re here in Bahrain, focused on trying to move forward America’s policy and doing good things to strengthen our country.”

“They did interfere in our U.S. election,” Blitzer said. “The Mueller report did conclude the Russians did interfere, so it wasn’t a complete waste of time, was it?”

“I don’t think that’s why they’re calling him,” Kushner said, “but it’s kind of neither here nor there.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

