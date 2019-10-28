Former Vice President Joe Biden called President Donald Trump an “idiot” on Sunday for his refusal to acknowledge Russia’s interference in America’s political institutions.

Biden and his wife Jill Biden gave an interview to CBS’ Norah O’Donnell for 60 Minutes, and the ex-veep was asked if he’s concerned about the possibility of foreign election-meddling in the 2020 election. O’Donnell told Biden “the Russians are targeting you,” to which, he responded that “the Russians don’t want me to be president and Trump doesn’t want me to be the nominee.”

“Everybody knows what’s going on,” Biden continued. “Trump not only doesn’t wanna do anything about it, he’s going out and asking for help. Come help me. Come help me keep Biden from being the nominee.”

Jill Biden chimed in to say Trump is “perpetuating” Russia’s meddling by “encouraging them to get involved.” When O’Donnell noted how Trump thinks the idea of Russian interference is a “hoax,” Joe Biden said “He’s an idiot in terms of saying that. Everybody knows this. Everybody knows it. Nobody doubts it.”

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]