As the United States witnesses a new surge in coronavirus cases, Joe Scarborough has determined that Facebook is more to blame than Fox News for spreading life-risking misinformation about the pandemic.

On Monday, Morning Joe was discussing the recent spike of Covid hospitalizations when Scarborough noted that Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and other prominent Republicans have become more vocally pro-vaccine. Scarborough lamented the “surreal” and “tragic” wave of death before adding that “for those who politicize this, the death is on their hands. I don’t think there’s any other way to put it.”

Scarborough then reached his conclusion that Covid misinformation “primarily” flows from Facebook:

I know there are a lot of people that say ‘Look at Fox News, Look at Fox News.’ Even their top shows get two, three million viewers out of 325 million Americans. It’s Facebook that’s everywhere. You talk to public health care officials and you ask them ‘What’s your biggest challenge?’ They will say Facebook. The lies that are spread, the misinformation that is spread. The doctor in Florida who’s making money by going viral, by spreading misinformation and lies about what’s happening with Covid and the vaccines. That’s what’s causing this in large part.

Scarborough continued his thought by calling for Facebook to be broken up as a company.

“Until such point that they’re broken up by anti-trust laws the way they should be broken up,” Scarborough said, “Facebook needs to do more because these deaths are on them.”

In recent days, Fox News’ top figures have made a notable effort to encourage people towards vaccination. This comes after the network has given air to negative vaccine commentary in the past, plus opinion hosts like Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham continue to provide anti-vaccine content regularly.

Scarborough’s commentary comes days after President Joe Biden accused Facebook and other social media companies of “killing people” by allowing the spread of Covid misinformation. The president later clarified his comments by saying Facebook needs to do more about bad actors pushing misinformation on their platform.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

