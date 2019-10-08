Ambassador Gordon Sondland, one of the leading witnesses expected to testify in the Donald Trump-Ukraine scandal, has been ordered by the administration to not give testimony for the impeachment inquiry against the president.

About an hour before Sondland was expected to appear before multiple congressional committees for a scheduled deposition today, the State Department ordered him not to make his appearance. Sondland, who was appointed an ambassador to the E.U. in 2018, was embroiled in the Trump-Ukraine scandal when text messages revealed that he and former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker were both involved in Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into launching the investigations Trump wanted his government to make.

Sondland was expected to face questions about what Trump and his allies were trying to get out of their interactions with the Ukrainian government, and now that he is no longer going to testify, its possible this will enflame House Democrats into accusing the administration of obstructing a Congressional inquiry.

Sondland has no international diplomatic experience at the state level and did not initially support Trump’s run for office in 2016. After reportedly donating $1 milllion to Trump’s inauguration, however, the wealthy hotelier was named Ambassador to the European Union and he eventually became known as a “point person” on U.S.-Ukraine relations by President Trump.

This story is developing and we shall update accordingly.

[Photo via Daniel Mihailescu/Getty Images]

Watch above, via CNN.

