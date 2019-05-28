Kamala Harris: We Need More People in Congress Like Amash Putting ‘Country Before Party’

During an MSNBC town hall tonight, Senator Kamala Harris credited Congressman Justin Amash for his stance on impeachment and putting “country over party.”

Harris has called for impeachment previously, and when asked about it tonight, she again said she supports the process of impeachment and “seeing that though.”

She added that there’s a clear lack of Republican support, especially in the Senate, before saying, “There is a clear track record of this president and members of his administration obstructing justice. Not to mention what we have seen from the current attorney general of the United States, who I questioned in connection with the Judiciary Committee, who clearly thinks his job is to represent the president and his peculiar interests as opposed to representing the people of the country in which we live. So there is a lot of work to do and I plan on seeing it through.”

Lawrence O’Donnell played video from Amash’s town hall earlier tonight, noting that the Republican congressman has “gone beyond” what Democratic leaders in the House have said.

Harris reacted by saying, “What he has done is what we need more people in the United States Congress to do, which is to put country before party.”

