Lindsey Graham Says Trump ‘Mad as Hell’ About Impeachment, Claims Dems Have ‘Buyers Remorse’

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News that President Donald Trump is “mad as hell” about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holding back impeachment from the Senate.

Anchor Bret Baier asked Graham what he thought of Pelosi not sending the articles to the Senate on Special Report Thursday evening.

“The most obvious explanation is that they are the dog that caught the car, they have buyer’s remorse and they don’t know what to do. There’s the assumption that impeachment would sell with the American people – it’s falling apart. They have no case. They don’t know what to do next. This is a political stunt that’s dangerous,” Graham responded.

“I just met with the president and he’s demanding his day in court. Every American accused of a crime or wrongdoing gets their day in court. Apparently except Donald Trump. And if you believe that the Clinton impeachment trial was fair, that’s exactly the same type of trial that would happen in the Senate with President Trump,” Graham continued.

“I just left President Trump. he’s mad as hell that they would do this to him and now deny him his day in court. The reason they’re denying his day in court is because they know their case sucks,” he said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

