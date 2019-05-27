Al Jazeera’s Mehdi Hasan asked the “what if Barack Obama did it” question on Monday as he reacted to President Donald Trump running cover for Kim Jong Un in Japan.

Throughout the last few days, Trump has drawn flak for shrugging off North Korea’s latest weapons tests and saying he agrees with the rogue nation’s dictator that former vice president Joe Biden is “a low IQ individual.” As CNN’s Erica Hill asked Hasan about this for a panel discussion on The Lead, he responded that this follows the same track for how authoritarian countries deal with Trump.

“Once he likes you as a foreign dictator and once you’ve flattered him, he will have your back,” Hasan said. “This is a guy who’s always been very loyal to people who flatter him, and will throw anyone under the bus the moment they don’t.”

Hasan continued by remarking on how differently this scenario would’ve played out if Trump’s predecessor acted like he did by agreeing with a foreign autocrat launching personal attacks on his political opponents.

“Can you imagine if Barack Obama in 2011 had said ‘oh, Ayatollah Khomeini of Iran thinks Mitt Romney is low IQ and I’m totally with him.’ The Republicans wouldn’t just be demanding impeachment, they would be calling him a traitor and demanding execution.”

Watch above, via CNN.

