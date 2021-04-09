Michael Cohen Stunned by Matt Gaetz’s ‘Brazen’ and ‘Stupid’ Behavior: This Is Who ‘The People of Florida Have Chosen’?

Michael Cohen appeared on The Beat with Ari Melber to criticize Matt Gaetz amid allegations of sex trafficking. Cohen lambasted Gaetz, calling his behavior “so brazen and so stupid that it actually boggles the mind.”

Cohen argued, “The only reasonable explanation for his behavior is that he felt that he would be protected by Donald Trump and his corrupt Justice Department.”

Commenting on all the scandals in Trumpworld Cohen said, “They’re following Donald Trump’s playbook. As I explained before the House Oversight Committee that I know the playbook and it didn’t work for me and it’s certainly not going to work for you.”

He continued, calling Gaetz a “dope” over reports on Venmo transactions, comparing it to linking “his Instagram account to his seeking arrangements account.”

Cohen incredulously asked, “This is the representative that the people of Florida have chosen? I don’t get it.”

Cohen also responded to information brought up in the Ethics Committee investigation into Gaetz that alleged he threatened Cohen’s wife in a tweet. Texts were revealed that showed Fox News host Sean Hannity telling Gaetz to reach out to “Michael” with an apology.

Cohen ended by saying, “I hope Matt’s watching this and I hope that the pain that he’s going through is just a smidgen of the pain he put my family through.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

