“I will use the trigger word,” Michelle Malkin said — knowing full well the impact of the term she’d just spoken.

Seconds earlier on Wednesday night’s edition of the Ingraham Angle Wednesday night, the conservative columnist — as part of a rant bashing Democrats on immigration — selected a word she knew would cause an uproar among progressives.

“The Democrats on immigration are a complete and utter disaster,” Malkin said. “It’s not merely that they want catch and release. They want an unfettered flood. They are for invasion.”

The segment came after an opening monologue from host Laura Ingraham titled “Dems Open Borders Agenda Exposed.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

