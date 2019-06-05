Nicolle Wallace could barely contain her frustration today with President Donald Trump over comments of his during his UK trip, literally just asking at one point “What’s wrong with him?”

She started by bringing up the tweets he sent out bashing Chuck Schumer and Bette Midler, inviting her panel to imagine a staffer for a foreign leader having to explain that the President of the United States was up late last night complaining about Midler.

Jeremy Bash called Trump an “embarrassment” and his comments “cringeworthy,” saying that during such a serious anniversary week, “The president is acting like a stand-up comic, he’s tweeting late at night, he’s making non-clever jokes, and he’s embarrassing our country and the values that America stood for from World War II forward.”

The panel also teed off on Trump’s comments to Piers Morgan about not serving in Vietnam. Matthew MIller called it “shameful” and Christina Greer––after asking when Trump has sacrificed anything––said the trip has shown that the people around Trump “aren’t interested or capable of educating him beyond some bullet points that have to do directly with him.”

When Wallace asked “what’s wrong with him?”, the panel didn’t quite know how to answer for a second. Then Bash said, “Narcissistic personality disorder.” He too criticized Trump’s lack of appreciation about history.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

[image via screengrab]

