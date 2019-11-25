Ousted Navy Secretary Richard Spencer spoke to CBS News tonight, and in speaking out against President Donald Trump intervening in the case of Eddie Gallagher, responded to how POTUS defended his actions.

The report featured the clip of POTUS defending his decision saying, “They wanted to take his pin away. I said, you’re not going to take it away. He was a great fighter… We’re going to protect our war fighters.”

“I don’t think he really understands the definition of a war fighter,” Spencer said in response. “A war fighter is a profession of arms, and a profession of arms has standards that they have to be held to and they hold themselves to.”

As far as his firing goes, and the reasoning Esper gave about Spencer apparently going behind his back, Spencer claimed that Defense Sec. Mark Esper was informed of what he was doing “because his Chief of Staff was briefed on it.”

His resignation letter said he could not “in good conscience obey an order that I believe violates the sacred oath I took.”

He told CBS News, “Well, what do I stand for as secretary of Navy? Good order and discipline of the United States Navy. That’s a prime tenet. This, in fact, erodes that… Everyone should follow a lawful order. That’s good order and discipline. I could not in my conscience do this.”

You can watch above, via CBS.

