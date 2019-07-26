Fox News host Pete Hegseth ripped into The View‘s Joy Behar on Friday for critiquing how Republicans treated Robert Mueller throughout the week.

When Hegseth joined Fox & Friends to react to Mueller’s testimony before Congress, he dismissed the special counsel’s performance and said someone “should’ve checked his pulse” before he arrived for his hearings. This segued into a discussion about The View, where Behar said this week that Republicans were “very disrespectful” to Mueller, and “have a tendency to be disrespectful to veterans” around the country at large.

“Does she make a lot of sense?” Brian Kilmeade asked.

“Did she ever make a lot of sense?” Hegseth responded, to which, Kilmeade answered “Not yet.”

“It’s a means of retreat for her,” Hegseth continued. “Bob Mueller has a terrible performance. She has the disease of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Can’t get past it. He fails, so she retreats to ‘he’s a veteran, you can’t attack him, shame on you.'”

Hegseth went on by saying that – as a veteran – he doesn’t consider himself immune to criticism, and that Mueller would agree with him.

“So that is a total giveaway statement by her,” He concluded. “She never makes any sense. I don’t know why we cover her.”

