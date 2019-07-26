Pete Hegseth Asks Fox & Friends ‘Why Do We Cover’ Joy Behar? She Has ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’
Fox News host Pete Hegseth ripped into The View‘s Joy Behar on Friday for critiquing how Republicans treated Robert Mueller throughout the week.
When Hegseth joined Fox & Friends to react to Mueller’s testimony before Congress, he dismissed the special counsel’s performance and said someone “should’ve checked his pulse” before he arrived for his hearings. This segued into a discussion about The View, where Behar said this week that Republicans were “very disrespectful” to Mueller, and “have a tendency to be disrespectful to veterans” around the country at large.
“Does she make a lot of sense?” Brian Kilmeade asked.
“Did she ever make a lot of sense?” Hegseth responded, to which, Kilmeade answered “Not yet.”
“It’s a means of retreat for her,” Hegseth continued. “Bob Mueller has a terrible performance. She has the disease of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Can’t get past it. He fails, so she retreats to ‘he’s a veteran, you can’t attack him, shame on you.'”
Hegseth went on by saying that – as a veteran – he doesn’t consider himself immune to criticism, and that Mueller would agree with him.
“So that is a total giveaway statement by her,” He concluded. “She never makes any sense. I don’t know why we cover her.”
Watch above, via Fox News.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com