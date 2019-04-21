Preet Bharara Goes Off on Giuliani for ‘Extraordinary’ Comment on Taking Info from Russians: He Should Retract

Former US Attorney Preet Bharara went off on Rudy Giuliani Sunday morning for saying on CNN that there’s “nothing wrong with taking information from Russians.”

Giuliani was responding to Senator Mitt Romney expressing how appalled he was at some of Mueller’s findings, including how people on the Trump campaign “welcomed help from Russia.”

Giuliani ripped Romney in response and said there’s nothing wrong with it, “depend[ing] on where it came from.”

Following his appearance on CNN, Bharara spoke with Jake Tapper and said it’s stunning to suggest “that we should be telling future candidates in the run-up to an election in 2020 that if an adversary, a foreign adversary, is offering information against a political opponent, that it’s okay and right and proper and American and patriotic… to take that information.”

“That’s an extraordinary statement,” he said. “And I would hope he would retract it.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

