Donald Trump’s physician has released on his recent trip to the Walter Reed Army Medical Center, insisting everything is fine with the president’s health.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted out a statement on Monday from Physician to the President Sean Conley, who said the unscheduled visit entailed a “routine, planned interim checkup” on Trump. Conley also denied that Trump was examined for chest pains, nor was he “evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues. Specifically he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurological evaluations.”

Memorandum from the President’s Physician pic.twitter.com/yzkjqCBBHc — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) November 19, 2019

Trump’s unscheduled trip to Walter Reed prompted broad speculation about whether the president is dealing with any unknown complications to his physical well-being. Media observers have taken a skeptical view of whether Trump is really alright, and on Monday night, former White House physician Dr. David Scheiner insisted the president has a “neurological issue” no one has addressed yet.

