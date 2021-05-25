Sean Hannity revealed Monday evening that his vocal support of Joy Reid during a time when her position at MSNBC seemed to be in serious jeopardy went a long way in helping her keep her job, and that the MSNBC host sent him a letter of gratitude in response.

The stunning bit of inter-cable news support news came as Hannity was interviewing former Senator Rick Santorum, who for many years provided a conservative voice on CNN, but was recently ousted from that role after comments he made about Native Americans.

“I don’t believe in boycotts, senator,” Hannity noted. “I have never supported one. I never will. I don’t want Bill Maher fired. I — as a matter of fact, I defended him and did not want him fired from ABC at the time.”

Then he pivoted to a time a few years ago when Ms. Reid — then a weekend host at MSNBC — was in some hot water after past blog posts of hers came to light that featured ugly and homophobic language. Reid’s future at MSNBC was in serious question, but Hannity came out publicly to defend her.

“I am grateful for this microphone and the platform given to me every day by my audience,” Hannity said in June of 2018. “I am a believer in the freedom of speech for all Americans. I am also a believer in second chances. And as someone who believes in forgiveness, I have to say, we have fallen short.”

That was three years ago, and only now is Hannity talking about his role.

“When Joy Reid was in trouble, I was called by an NBC executive that said that ‘your public comments played a big role in us being able to keep her,’ meaning her job,” Hannity continued. “She wrote me a nice note.”

Hannity reiterated what he has said in the past in that “people can make mistakes and move on,” before returning to a familiar tune of lamenting what he sees as cancel culture.

“Not anymore, now it’s old if you say something, you can’t even revise and extend your remarks, apologize, explain in more detail what you meant, nobody wants to hear it. And I’m sick of it, to be honest,” Hannity said.

There may be MSNBC viewers and fans of Joy Reid who will be skeptical of Hannity’s comments, but those who work in cable news know that Hannity has an impeccable reputation as being one of, if not the best, bosses in the business, and he has extended support for cable news hosts at other networks in the past.

Watch above via Fox News.

