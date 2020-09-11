Seth Meyers Roasts Fox Hosts For Being Trump’s ‘Stepford Pundits’ Following Woodward’s Bombshell Revelations

On Thursday’s episode of Late Night, host Seth Meyers roasted Fox hosts for being President Donald Trump’s “Stepford pundits” following the revelations from Bob Woodward’s book Rage — specifically roasting Fox Business host Lou Dobbs for his take on Trump’s coronavirus coverup.

“President Trump today had a great day,” Dobbs said on his Wednesday show. “A day that any president could only dream of.”

“Oh hey look everybody, it’s Baghdad Blob,” Meyers said of the clip. “I’ve heard of brown-nosing, but apparently Dobbs is in there so deep his hair turned brown. Normally when an old man says something like that you have to tell him, ‘Grandpa, Harry Truman is dead!’”

The host later played a montage of clips showing Trump downplaying the virus in public around the same time he spoke to Woodward about how dangerous it is. Meyers questioned if the president is “deluded” or “lying,” joking that “obviously, the answer is often both.”

He then roasted Fox News host Sean Hannity for going along with Trump’s claim that he downplayed the virus because he did not want to cause panic.

“Oh yeah, totally, Trump is the picture of calm and poise,” Meyers said. “He’s spent the last four years claiming that caravans of migrants are coming to kill everyone and airplanes full of mysterious black-clad thugs were flying cross-country to burn down American cities. He’s the human embodiment of yelling ‘fire’ in a crowded theater. Of course, nowadays you can cause a panic by yelling ‘crowded theater.’”

The host then bashed Trump for claiming he doesn’t have time to read Woodward’s book while on the phone with the TV show he’s watching, referring again to Hannity.

“I’m so f*cking sick of watching this guy try out every excuse until one sticks,” he added. “You just know Trump’s the kind of guy who takes one bite of every chocolate in the box. ‘Are any of these filled with gravy?’”

“Also, the choices aren’t lie or panic,” he continued. “There’s a third option, where you tell people the truth and do something about it, which would reassure everyone. But no, we elected the guy who puts duct tape over the check engine light.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

