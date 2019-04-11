The View Explodes as Meghan McCain Battles Sunny Hostin on Assange Arrest: ‘I Hope He Rots in Hell!’

Meghan McCain didn’t sugarcoat her feelings about Julian Assange‘s arrest Thursday morning in London.

“I hope he rots in hell!” McCain said.

And that set the stage for fireworks.

In an explosive opening segment of The View, McCain battled Sunny Hostin — who argued that the arrest of the Wikileaks founder is an attack on press freedom.

“I think that if you have a problem with Julian Assange and what he released in terms of national security, then you need to have a problem with the Pentagon Papers, you the Panama Papers, you need to have a problem with the Iraq and Afghanistan war logs being released,” Hostin said. She added, “Our constitution does protect Julian Assange.”

“I’m sorry,” McCain said — interjecting. “I’ve got to push back hard on that.”

“You can push back after I’ve finished speaking,” Hostin shot back.

Hostin wrapped up her point, and then McCain wasted no time on her rebuttal.

“I think what you said was just straight propaganda, just so we’re clear,” McCain said.

Hostin replied, “Well, if the law is propaganda, then I’m sorry.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com