Fox News’ Tucker Carlson tonight devoted a segment to the children of Democratic politicians getting into elite colleges, which he opened with some lengthy mockery of CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

Carlson brought up Democratic politicians, from Bill de Blasio to the Clintons, who have children who went to Harvard, Yale, Stanford, etc.

But it was Cuomo that seemingly fascinated him the most, saying watching his show makes you wonder “how’d this guy get a TV show”:

“Sure, he’s got well-defined abdominal muscles, and good for him. But he can barely speak English. There are nights when Cuomo emits entire paragraphs that mean nothing at all, just pure gibberish. Like pig Latin or dogs barking. It’s kind of remarkable. Was this guy educated in the United States? Let’s check Wikipedia. Wait a second, the entry says that Chris Cuomo went to Yale University in Connecticut. That can’t be right. Yale has famously high admissions standards, your kids couldn’t get into Yale. No chance. You’d have to be incredibly smart. Geniuses, really. Is Chris Cuomo a secret genius?”

After mocking Cuomo a bit more, Carlson said, “Actually, no… it turns out he has an even more impressive qualification: his father was the Governor of New York. If you want to get into a top American college, it’s best to have a parent who’s a well-known Democratic politician.”

