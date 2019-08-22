Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer busted a move on Fox & Friends when he gave them a sneak peak of his dance moves ahead of his Dancing With the Stars debut.

There’s been a fair amount of controversy surrounding Spicer and his topping off his celebrity status by competing on the television dance contest. Public opinion on the matter has been mixed, to say the least, since Tom Bergeron lamented that his show is about to have a political element, while Fox & Friends turned around and accused Bergeron of being the political one.

After Fox & Friends spoke to Spicer about this and other matters, Ainsley Earhardt eventually pulled him out of his chair and into the open studio to see what he’s got. Spicer told her that all he know’s is the box step, but Earhardt worked with it as they grooved to Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud” while everybody else watched and laughed.

Watch above, via Fox News.

