Tom Hanks appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night to promote his upcoming film on Mr. Rogers, and was shocked to find that three Jeopardy! contestants failed to recognize him in the role.

Kimmel at one point in the interview presented Hanks — who was sporting a beard for an acting gig — with a recent clip of Jeopardy! contestants whiffing on a question about “Biopics.”

“In A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, beloved children’s TV show host Mr. Rogers is played by this beloved actor,” Alex Trebek asked, as a clip of Hanks in the movie played.

The contestants were speechless.

“That’s Tom Hanks,” Trebek said, apparently unnerved.

“You are kidding me!” Hanks shouted. “You are kidding me! They didn’t even have any wrong..!? Bing, Woody Harrelson! No. Bing, Mahershala Ali! No,” Hanks joked. “What was the name of the category? Washed-up career choices for $800? Bad casting for $1000, Alex?”

“I look at it as, you inhabited that character so beautifully that even they were absorbed instantaneously,” Kimmel said.

“I’ll take that,” Hanks said. “I think actually they were blinded by the red sweater.”

