Trump Speaks Out on CA Synagogue Shooting: ‘Looks like a Hate Crime. Hard to Believe’

President Donald Trump spoke with reporters on Saturday on his way to a campaign rally.

During his remarks, he addressed the shooting at a California synagogue that left one dead and three injured. The suspect is in custody.

“My deepest sympathies go to the people that were affected, the families, their loved ones,” Trump said. “By the obviously — looks right now based on my last conversations — looks like a hate crime. Hard to believe. Hard to believe.”

He continued on: “With respect to the synagogue in California near San Diego and we’re doing some very heavy research. We’ll see what happens, what comes up. At this moment it looks like a hate crime. But my deepest sympathies to all those affected. And we’ll get to the bottom of it. It looks like the person was apprehended, no more danger. And law enforcement has done a fantastic job, fantastic job.”

Watch above, via MSNBC

