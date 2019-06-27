President Donald Trump is not afraid to use humor to appeal to his base of supporters, even if critics may call him out for it being sophomoric and/or immature.

As odd as it is to say, one of the Commander in Chief’s means to please his base is to tweet out comedic internet troll videos created by Twitter user “CarpeDonkum,” which he did Thursday morning in mockery of MSNBC’s technical difficulties in Wednesday night’s first Democratic primary debate.

This video opens with the moment in which audio issues revealed themselves, then fades to black with Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” included as a music bed. The black screen then resolves to a video of Trump emerging from a foggy haze from the 2016 Republican National Convention. See the video via Trump tweet:

MSNBC suffered an audio glitch coming out of commercial, as it appeared that the mics previous moderators who had left the stage were picking up latent sound that was distracting to moderators Chuck Todd and Rachel Maddow. To their credit, Todd and Maddow handled the production miscue with grace and humor as they went to another commercial break while audio issues were addressed.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com