Last night Bill Maher ended his show by helping “coach” the 2020 Democratic field, pointing out previous attempts he’s made to give the party advice in going up against President Donald Trump.

He argued that Democrats should “go where the votes are” and “get out of Woke-ville for a day,” bringing up his past arguments that Democrats need to go on Fox News and reach people there.

Maher also wants Democrats to “stand up to Twitter” because “catering to one contrived outrage after another makes us look weak.”

He credited Republicans for having good message discipline––”Republicans win for two reasons, teamwork and cheating”––and said Democrats need to be more united instead of spending too much time fighting each other.

Maher concluded by saying he’s tired of Democratic “stunts,” like when Beto O’Rourke live-streamed his haircut.

