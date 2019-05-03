Bill Maher: Oprah Could Run for President and Win

It’s been a while since the country entertained the notion of Oprah Winfrey running for president (especially considering she’s expressed no interest), but Bill Maher tonight said he legitimately thinks she could not only run but win.

He shared a celebrity anecdote to make a point about how much people listen to Oprah before arguing she could legitimately win the presidency in the age of Trump:

“I don’t even like Oprah that much, she could run… Trump won ’cause he was a TV star. Kneel before Zod, TV is Zod. That’s what gets to people. They saw him as the Apprentice guy. Oprah, she doesn’t scare a lot of people who otherwise would be scared. She’s much more popular than Hillary. She would certainly get the African-American vote to come out, that’s important to the Democrats. I’m telling you, I don’t think she wants to do it, but she could win.”

