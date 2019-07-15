Presidential hopeful Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) called out President Donald Trump’s recent tweets as “absolutely racist and un-American” during a campaign event Monday morning.

Trump tweeted Sunday morning an attack on Democratic congresswomen, all of whom are of color, and ostensibly told them to go back to where they came from,” and called them out for what he saw as unpatriotic and anti-Israeli commentary.

Trump tweeted: “So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

When asked by an unidentified reporter for comment, Harris did not hold back.

“It is absolutely racist and un-American. And it is an old trope, ‘go back to where you came from,’ that you might hear on the street, but you should never hear that from the president of the United States.”

