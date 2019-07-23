White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow denied that President Donald Trump made up his claim that he was asked to mediate the longtime dispute between India and Pakistan, or that he makes anything up for that matter.

“No, the president doesn’t make anything up,” said Kudlow to reporters when asked if Trump fabricated the claim. “That’s a very rude question in my opinion.”

Kudlow added that the question was “out of his lane” and would be better suited for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo or National Security Advisor John Bolton. He again insisted that the president doesn’t make things up.

During a Monday meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the president boasted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate a deal between the two nations over the Kashmir territory.

“I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago, and we talked about this subject. And he actually said, ‘Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?’ I said, ‘Where?’ He said, ‘Kashmir,'” Trump said.

Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar with India’s external affairs pushed back on the claim. He said “no such request has been made” by the PM, and that any issues with Pakistan would be discussed bilaterally.

Watch above via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com