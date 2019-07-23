SHOCKER: NAACP Convention Votes Unanimously to Support Impeaching Trump

The NAACP Convention, taking place this week in Detroit, voted unanimously on Tuesday for a resolution supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

#BREAKING: NAACP delegates UNANIMOUSLY pass vote calling for the impeachment of President, Donald J. Trump at the #NAACPConvention.#WhenWeFightWeWin — NAACP (@NAACP) July 23, 2019

Organization president Derrick Johnson tweeted just after the unanimous vote, including a clip of the crowd reaction.

Today, @NAACP voted to move forward with a resolution to initiate @realDonaldTrump’s impeachment at the 110th #NAACPConvention. Trump’s misconduct is unmistakable and has proven time and time again, that he is unfit to serve as the president of this country. #WhenWeFightWeWin pic.twitter.com/LFg7Z8JDYO — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) July 23, 2019

Other videos went around on social media, including the Facebook clip (above) from Virginia talk radio 1080 WKBY.

The resolution passed one day after Rep. Rashida Tlaib addressed the convention, during which speech Tlaib stated “I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president,” in response to the chants of “send her back” and Trump’s remarks about Tlaib and her fellow members of what the media has dubbed “the squad” to “go back” to the countries they came from. (Three of the four congresswomen were born in the United States, and all four are citizens.)

In his own speech on Tuesday, Trump mentioned Tlaib and what he referred to as “AOC plus three” once again, while talking to TPUSA’s Teen Action Summit.

