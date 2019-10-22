Susan Rice: Lindsey Graham’s ‘A Piece of Shit’

Former UN Ambassador Susan Rice teed off on Senator Lindsey Graham and said he’s a “piece of shit” in an interview on Pod Save the World.

A preview clip released this afternoon features Tommy Vietor — during a discussion on Benghazi — starting to say that “Lindsey Graham isn’t just a piece of shit now…”

"He's a piece of shit." — @AmbassadorRice on Lindsey Graham Hear the rest of her interview on tomorrow's #PodSaveTheWorld pic.twitter.com/9GQITwlSlg — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) October 22, 2019

Rice said, “He’s been a piece of shit.”

“I said it. I said it, dammit. Finally. He’s a piece of shit,” she continued.

Rice also talked about something she writes about in her book — a conversation with a former Fox News producer who, when she asked why she became the “bogey(wo)man of Benghazi,” responded that “individuals make great villains.”

