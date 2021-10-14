Winning In The Lion’s Den. Losing For A Book Tour. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Joe Rogan and Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Dr. Sanjay Gupta appeared on Joe Rogan‘s podcast this week, and the result was an explosion of news, hashtags, trending topics, and viral clips.

They talked about the Wuhan lab leak theory, a topic on which Dr. Gupta was already previously groundbreaking among media.

They talked about Dr. Anthony Fauci and “gain of function” research.

But the really big moment came when Rogan confronted Dr. Gupta over the drug Ivermectin, which Rogan took for Covid, and CNN describing him as having taken “horse dewormer” or a “livestock drug.”

“CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that’s a lie,” Rogan said at the time. He told Dr. Gupta that CNN has been “lying” about him.

“Why would they lie and say that’s horse dewormer? I can afford people medicine, motherf***er. This is ridiculous. It’s just a lie,” he said. “Don’t you think that a lie like that is dangerous on a news network?”

Gupta said that “They shouldn’t have said that,” and when asked why CNN would say it, Gupta told Rogan “I don’t know.”

Clips were played and more discussion was had, and it was just an excellent example of two people coming from different backgrounds and arenas hashing something out.

Joe Rogan bringing this up and talking directly to Dr. Gupta about it was good for everyone, including his listeners who got to hear a lot of information and perspective they could have missed otherwise. And Dr. Gupta having the gumption and good sense to go into “the lion’s den” so to speak was an outstanding example of genuine media outreach.

It was a win for everyone, and for the idea of a pluralistic society where opposing views are discussed and debated, not canceled or hidden away.