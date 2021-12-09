Smerconish Rates. Compagno Surprises. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
Michael Smerconish
Sean Hannity dominated the 9 p.m. time slot, drawing 2.91 million in total viewers and 433,000 in the demo on Tuesday.
But CNN’s Michael Smerconish, filling in for recently-fired anchor Chris Cuomo, secured 659,000 total viewers and 176,000 viewers in the demo.
Those numbers may pale in comparison to Hannity’s, but they are in line with what Cuomo drew in recent months, and ensured Smerconish placed third on the CNN roster in total viewers and second in the demo.
If the argument for Cuomo’s longevity was his draw, then Smerconish holding his own following the spectacular exit isn’t just notable, it’s fascinating.
Over on MSNBC, Rachel Maddow came in second in total viewers in the timeslot, with 2.09 million total viewers and 245,000 viewers in the demo.
In the end, Fox News had a dominating streak on the day, with the top 11 shows in the demo, as well as the top six shows in terms of total viewers. Another ratings victory for the network’s continuing streak.
Here’s a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show.
As for the three networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.
Total viewers:
• CNN: 521,000
• Fox News: 1.74 million
• MSNBC: 887,00
25-54 Demo:
• CNN: 122,000
• Fox News: 292,000
• MSNBC: 91,000
Here are the prime time averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.
Total viewers:
• CNN: 670,000
• Fox News: 2.79 million
• MSNBC: 1.53 million
25-54 Demo:
• CNN: 164,000
• Fox News: 448,000
• MSNBC: 170,000
Read the full article, including top overall primetime averages, here from Mediaite+!
MEDIA LOSER:
Emily Compagno
Outnumbered cohost Emily Compagno hailed Better.com CEO Vishal Garg on Wednesday for firing 900 employees via Zoom last week.
“This isn’t news that you’re going to want to hear,” Garg told the doomed employees. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately.”
Later, Garg was revealed to have authored a blog post ripping some of his former employees’ work ethics. “You guys know that at least 250 of the people terminated were working an average of 2 hours a day while clocking 8 hours+ a day in the payroll system?” he wrote. He accused those workers of “stealing.”
Garg eventually issued an apology to current employees about how he handled the situation.
Cohost Brian Kilmeade called Garg’s actions “classless” and an “embarrassment.” Meanwhile, Kennedy said that “to do that with 900 people on a Zoom call and the classless way that he did, people remember that,” and was “probably a horrible person to work for.”
Compagno, though, offered a very different take.
“I loved this, actually,” she said.. “I love this so much. The productivity of those 900 individuals averaged two hours a day even though they paid for eight,” she continued, not mentioning that Varg had alleged that 250 employees had slacked off, not all 900.
“And I understand the indelicate nature of this, but part of my role as a federal attorney when I was managing and acting director was terminating individuals,” she added. “And I did it with the utmost respect and care. But I also had to do it with a lot of security measures in place. I love that for 900 people he stayed safe and he let them know that their theft was no longer tolerated.”
“So for me, good riddance,” said Compagno narrowly avoiding the word “humbug” as she wrapped up. “Sorry guys, bye! For all of them, they’re snowflakes. They’re probably millennials and Z’s. They need to learn work ethic.”
Compagno’s cohosts reacted with surprise.
Same.
