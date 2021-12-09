Smerconish Rates. Compagno Surprises. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Michael Smerconish

Sean Hannity dominated the 9 p.m. time slot, drawing 2.91 million in total viewers and 433,000 in the demo on Tuesday.

But CNN’s Michael Smerconish, filling in for recently-fired anchor Chris Cuomo, secured 659,000 total viewers and 176,000 viewers in the demo.

Those numbers may pale in comparison to Hannity’s, but they are in line with what Cuomo drew in recent months, and ensured Smerconish placed third on the CNN roster in total viewers and second in the demo.

If the argument for Cuomo’s longevity was his draw, then Smerconish holding his own following the spectacular exit isn’t just notable, it’s fascinating.

Over on MSNBC, Rachel Maddow came in second in total viewers in the timeslot, with 2.09 million total viewers and 245,000 viewers in the demo.

In the end, Fox News had a dominating streak on the day, with the top 11 shows in the demo, as well as the top six shows in terms of total viewers. Another ratings victory for the network’s continuing streak.

Here’s a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show.

As for the three networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

• CNN: 521,000

• Fox News: 1.74 million

• MSNBC: 887,00

25-54 Demo:

• CNN: 122,000

• Fox News: 292,000

• MSNBC: 91,000

Here are the prime time averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

• CNN: 670,000

• Fox News: 2.79 million

• MSNBC: 1.53 million

25-54 Demo:

• CNN: 164,000

• Fox News: 448,000

• MSNBC: 170,000

