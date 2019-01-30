Sarah Sanders: I Think God ‘Wanted Donald Trump to Become President’

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders talked about faith and God in an interview with CBN today.

And she had this to say about President Donald Trump in particular:

“I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president, and that’s why he’s there. I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about.”

We will add the video when it becomes available.

[image via screengrab]

