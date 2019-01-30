Sarah Sanders: I Think God ‘Wanted Donald Trump to Become President’
by Josh Feldman | Jan 30th, 2019, 5:07 pm
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders talked about faith and God in an interview with CBN today.
And she had this to say about President Donald Trump in particular:
“I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president, and that’s why he’s there. I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about.”
