WATCH: Attorney General William Barr Testifies on Trump’s DOJ Budget Request

Attorney General William Barr is testifying for the second day before Congress to discuss the budget request for the Department of Justice put forth by President Donald Trump.

Tuesday was his first congressional appearance since Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted his report, and Attorney General was asked numerous questions about the ultimate release of Mueller’s findings.

Mueller revealed he expects to release an edited version of the Mueller Report within a week and also clarified the four sets of topics he and his team are redacting before its release. When asked if he has shown or discussed the report with the White House, Barr notably declined to answer.

Mueller submitted his findings just over two weeks ago, from which AG Barr released to Congress a four-page letter which revealed only top-level findings, namely that “the Special Counsel did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in these efforts, despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign.”

Barr’s letter also revealed that the Special Counsel did “not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” regarding obstruction of justice charges.

