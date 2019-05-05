Joe Biden wheeled out his own nickname for President Donald Trump at a fundraiser on Sunday: “clown.”

In a pleasant harbinger of what’s to come in the years-long shitshow that culminates in the 2020 election, Biden was asked by a supporter in Columbia, South Carolina what nickname he would bestow upon Trump, who has dubbed him “Sleepy Joe.”

“There are so many nicknames that I’m inclined to give this guy. We could just start with clown,” Biden replied, according to Politico. “When he says these ridiculous things he says, I mean this, I put my hand up and say, ‘everybody knows who you are’ because they do know.”

The former vice president and 2020 candidate also noted he doesn’t want to get into the mud with Trump.

“On every single issue and on every demeaning thing he says about other people, I have no problem responding directly,” he said. “What I’m not going to do is get into what he wants me to do. He wants this to be a mud wrestling match.”

At another point at the event, according to Bloomberg, Biden called Trump a “no good S.O.B.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com