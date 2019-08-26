Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy (R) released a statement on Monday confirming that he will leave his seat around the end of September.

In an announcement posted on Facebook, Duffy said he’s leaving Congress to spend more time with his family, particularly to attend to the health conditions of his youngest child.

“With much prayer, I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now,” Duffy says. “It is not an easy decision – because I truly love being your Congressman – but it is the right decision for my family, which is my first love and responsibility.”

Duffy makes regular appearances on cable news, not the least reason being that his wife and fellow Real World star, Rachel Campos-Duffy, is a contributor for Fox News.

