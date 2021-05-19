Canceled Again: Josh Hawley Receives 0% Support From GOP Voters in 2024 Poll

In a way-too-early Morning Consult/Politico poll of the 2024 election, 0% of registered voters said they would vote for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. The first term senator is believed to have presidential aspirations, though he faces the same obstacle as other potential GOP hopefuls in the next presidential election: the continued popularity of Donald Trump among the GOP base and his refusal to rule out another run.

For his part, Trump polled at 48% and lapped the field. Former Vice President Mike Pence was the only other potential candidate to crack double digits, with 13%. Other notable names in the poll included Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (8%) Utah Sen. Mitt Romney (4%), Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (4%) former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (4%), former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (1%), and Donald Trump Jr., who strangely managed to notch 7% despite the fact Trump Classic was an option.

Hawley infamously raised a fist in solidarity at pro-Trump protestors at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 before it was violently stormed in a fatal insurrection. The next day, publisher Simon & Schuster announced it was canceling the publication of Hawley’s forthcoming book. Later, a hotel chain announced it was nixing a planned fundraiser for the senator.

In response, Hawley made numerous media appearances during which he explained he was being silenced and canceled. Earlier this month, CNN’s Brianna Keilar mocked this idea, saying that “Hawley has not been canceled. Au contraire. Trying to get away from Senator Hawley is like trying to escape the Kardashians.”

Hawley’s book is now reportedly a bestseller.

But book sales do not a viable presidential candidate make, as the old saying from just now goes. While still too early, Hawley polling at 0% in a hypothetical primary matchup shows he would have a big hill to climb.

The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus two points, meaning theoretically the number of people planning to vote for Hawley is possibly fewer than zero people.*

*This is wrong.

