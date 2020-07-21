Fox News scored a huge Sunday morning viewership with Chris Wallace’s hour-long interview with President Donald Trump, drawing 5.8 million people to watch across airings on broadcast and cable.

The feisty interview also drew over a million in the younger 25-54 demographic [1,094,000 viewers].

Fox News Sunday dominated the Sunday morning shows, topping ABC’s This Week [2,697,000 viewers], CBS’s Face the Nation [2,611,000 viewers] and NBC’s Meet the Press [3,331,000 viewers], the usual rating leaders in the time slot. Last quarter, Wallace’s Fox News Sunday averaged 1.5 million total viewers and 418,000 in the demo for the quarter, with 5 million total viewers and 1.1 million in the demo including repeats.

Wallace’s interview, which was praised by several other hosts on different networks, featured a number of tense moments with the president. In it, Trump said he’s a “believer” of masks but won’t mandate them, got fact-checked for the United States Covid-19 mortality rate, suggested the coronavirus would “disappear,” and defended a cognitive test he “aced” which featured simple questions of counting backward by seven and drawing a camel.

One of Trump’s most controversial lines was when he wouldn’t definitively say that he would accept the 2020 election results to Joe Biden if he was to lose. The president also trashed Fox and said he’s not a “big fan” of the network despite often tweeting about its shows.

“I’m not a big fan of Fox, I’ll be honest with you,” Trump said to Wallace. “They’ve changed a lot since Roger Ailes. And I watch people like Swalwell, who I don’t even know, he goes on the show, he got less than 1 percent, all of a sudden he’s on – being interviewed for endless hours.”

