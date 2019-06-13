Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano compared Roe v. Wade to a pro-slavery ruling made by the Supreme Court on Fox & Friends.

Host Steve Doocy asked Napolitano for his opinion on an editorial from The Washington Post’s Ronald Klain criticizing the Supreme Court’s new conservative majority.

“Donald Trump has put two serious legal scholars who are in the traditionalist vein on the Supreme Court. That’s the type of person he promises to put there,” Napolitano said in response to the article, to applause from a studio audience.

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade said, “there is a fear that they’re losing the court. They want to change things.”

“What they really fear is that Roe v. Wade may go away. This is the most abominable decision since Dred Scott v. Sanford,” Napolitano said to applause and cheers for the comment.

Dred Scott was an 1857 Supreme Court ruling that stated African Americans were ineligible for American citizenship. It is near universally understood to be the worst decision in the court’s history and was later overruled by the passage of the Thirteenth and Fourteenth Amendments.

Ainsley Earhardt noted “so many people, so many conservatives voted for President Trump because of the judicial system and what he would do. A lot of the evangelicals felt that way.”

