Fox News host Jeanine Pirro slammed Special Counsel Robert Mueller in her opening statement on her show Saturday night, comparing him to former FBI director James Comey.

“You either indict or you don’t … every prosecutor knows if you don’t indict someone, you stop there,” she said.

Mueller finally spoke publicly on his report on Russian election interference on Wednesday, where he reiterated that if his team was confident President Donald Trump did not commit a crime the report would have said so, but it didn’t.

“If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said. “We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.”

Pirro also accused Mueller of “colluding” with congressional Democrats to “rally the troops around impeachment.”

“What about collusion between Mueller and the Democrats? The Democrats don’t have an independent thought other than their hatred of Donald Trump,” she said. “They need Mueller to shake things up so they can rally the troops around impeachment.”

“You could have reached a conclusion without charge by simply stating your conclusion or opinion. And by the way, when did you know there was no collusion? Did you know that before the midterms? You could have shut the whole thing down,” Pirro argued.

