Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA) announced Friday he is now in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump, saying “times have changed.”

Kennedy revealed his change of heart during the taping of a local news broadcast and later released a full statement Friday. He is one of the most high-profile Democrats in recent weeks to break with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who does not support pursuing impeachment.

I believe it is time for the House to begin impeachment proceedings against the President. pic.twitter.com/xX3BRjrir6 — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) June 28, 2019

“I believe it is time for the House to begin impeachment proceedings against the President,” Kennedy wrote.

“Times have changed and I think Congress has to begin those impeachment proceedings,” he said during the interview.

Kennedy is something of a rising star in the House Democratic Caucus, having delivered the Democratic response to Trump’s State of the Union in 2018.

“I know it’s divisive, I know there are strong feelings about this, but I believe that when you have a president that’s willfully broken the law repeatedly to try to evade justice for various illegal acts, Congress has to hold him accountable,” he said.

In his statement, Kennedy said “the Mueller report makes it painfully clear our president obstructed justice on multiple occasions. If we fail to hold him to account, we fail the American public and the democratic system we represent in their name.”

[Photo via Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]

