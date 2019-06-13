Fox News’ The Five heavily praised departing White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders following her announcement she is leaving the Donald Trump administration.

“She was one of the trusted advisors of the president. In addition doing the press secretary role, she is somebody who he used as a counselor,” host Dana Perino told Jesse Watters.

“She was in his inner circle, and it speaks to her talent and grace and compassion and intellect. She is going to be really missed because she was a real crusader for the Trump agenda,” Watters said.

Those press conferences, we don’t see them as much as we used to but they can be very, very entertaining and combative,” Watters continued. Perino noted it has been over three months since her last press briefing.

Katie Pavlich also praised Sanders. “Being in the room with Sarah Sanders when she was giving those briefings, it was hot and the room was packed. She did it with grace and she did everything she could to get the press what they needed.”

Juan Williams also said he liked Sanders but “I just think the whole relationship between the press and the Trump White House is broken. Jesse mentioned the absence of daily briefings.”

Sanders’ departure also comes about two months after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report stated she lied to reporters about receiving an outpouring of support from FBI agents for the firing of James Comey.

